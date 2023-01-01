Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Terrain

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Broadway Auto Sales

905-775-6497

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Terrain

2021 GMC Terrain

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. NAVIGATION.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Terrain

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SLE-MODEL 5 PASSENGER 1.4L - TURBO.. NAVIGATION.. HEATED SEATS.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

  1. 10242714
  2. 10242714
  3. 10242714
  4. 10242714
  5. 10242714
  6. 10242714
  7. 10242714
  8. 10242714
  9. 10242714
  10. 10242714
  11. 10242714
  12. 10242714
  13. 10242714
  14. 10242714
  15. 10242714
  16. 10242714
  17. 10242714
  18. 10242714
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10242714
  • Stock #: ML323266 - #53
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV9ML323266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L - 4 CYL - ECO-TEC - DOHC 16 VALVE TURBO ENGINE      
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM     
CLOTH INTERIOR     
HEATED FRONT SEATS     
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY       
NAVIGATION SYSTEM     
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
AUX INPUT      
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE & FORWARD PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
POWER LIFT TAILGATE    
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS    
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION   
KEYLESS ENTRY      
ON-STAR       
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Broadway Auto Sales

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 103,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 139,000 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 21,000 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Broadway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales

Broadway Auto Sales - Bradford

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory