2021 GMC Terrain

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10242714

10242714 Stock #: ML323266 - #53

ML323266 - #53 VIN: 3GKALTEV9ML323266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.