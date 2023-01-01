$3,499+ tax & licensing
416-817-6764
2005 Toyota Matrix
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,499
- Listing ID: 10405002
- VIN: 2T1KR32E05C853309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
OVER 45 SERVICE RECORDS TRUE MILEAGE UNKOWN AS THESE VEHICLES STOP RECORDING AFTER 299,999 KMS. RUNS GREAT
Vehicle Features
