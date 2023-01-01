Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Matrix

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1694443636
  2. 1694443647
  3. 1694443657
  4. 1694443668
  5. 1694443676
  6. 1694443683
  7. 1694443691
  8. 1694443699
  9. 1694443707
  10. 1694443714
  11. 1694443722
  12. 1694443730
  13. 1694443738
  14. 1694443746
  15. 1694443754
  16. 1694443762
  17. 1694443769
  18. 1694443777
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
299,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405002
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E05C853309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OVER 45 SERVICE RECORDS TRUE MILEAGE UNKOWN AS THESE VEHICLES STOP RECORDING AFTER 299,999 KMS. RUNS GREAT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 GMC Sierra 1500
225,548 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Tucson ...
 176,335 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 213,956 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory