2014 Mazda MAZDA3

179,729 KM

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,729KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1V7XE1106949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,729 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2014 Mazda MAZDA3