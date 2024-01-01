$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
179,729KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1V7XE1106949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,729 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
Quick Links
