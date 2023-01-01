Menu
2007 Suzuki SX4

286,432 KM

Details Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

286,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431345
  • VIN: JS2YA413975100648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

