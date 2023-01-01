$3,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2007 Suzuki SX4
2007 Suzuki SX4
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
286,432KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10431345
- VIN: JS2YA413975100648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 286,432 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1