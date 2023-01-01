2007 Suzuki SX4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 6 , 4 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10431345

10431345 VIN: JS2YA413975100648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 286,432 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.