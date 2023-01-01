Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

660,000 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

660,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9461260
  • VIN: 2GCEC19C991113172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 660,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD ASIS TRUE KMS UNKNOWN. dash reads 660,000 we are not sure if it's been replaced. engine runs really well

Wmz Auto Sales

All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

