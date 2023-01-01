Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6.0L GAS 4X4 FLOOR SHIFT! CREW CAB 6 PASSENGER! WORKING HYDRAULIC DUMP BED. RUNS AND DRIVES. NO ACCIDENTS! SOLD ASIS DUE TO RUST AROUND THE ROCKER AREA. NEEDS NEW ROCKERS. </p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap;>Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%</span></p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f9f9f9;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: #ffffff;>www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.</span></span></p>

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

190,703 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1700503000
  2. 1700503008
  3. 1700503015
  4. 1700503023
  5. 1700503030
  6. 1700503038
  7. 1700503045
  8. 1700503052
  9. 1700503060
  10. 1700503069
  11. 1700503078
  12. 1700503086
  13. 1700503093
  14. 1700503101
  15. 1700503108
  16. 1700503115
  17. 1700503124
  18. 1700503134
  19. 1700503142
  20. 1700503149
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
190,703KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1GC4KVBG5AF122905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,703 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0L GAS 4X4 FLOOR SHIFT! CREW CAB 6 PASSENGER! WORKING HYDRAULIC DUMP BED. RUNS AND DRIVES. NO ACCIDENTS! SOLD ASIS DUE TO RUST AROUND THE ROCKER AREA. NEEDS NEW ROCKERS. 

 

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2008 Ford F-250 for sale in Brampton, ON
2008 Ford F-250 293,849 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 for sale in Brampton, ON
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 245,301 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 for sale in Brampton, ON
1999 Lexus ES 300 222,506 KM $3,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500