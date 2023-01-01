$10,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
$10,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,703 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0L GAS 4X4 FLOOR SHIFT! CREW CAB 6 PASSENGER! WORKING HYDRAULIC DUMP BED. RUNS AND DRIVES. NO ACCIDENTS! SOLD ASIS DUE TO RUST AROUND THE ROCKER AREA. NEEDS NEW ROCKERS.
Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%
www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
WMZ Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
