2011 Ford F-250

320,228 KM

Details Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

320,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10431342
  • VIN: 1FTDW2B61BEB16312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 320,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

905-455-2121
