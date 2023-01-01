$10,499+ tax & licensing
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2011 Ford F-250
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
320,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10431342
- VIN: 1FTDW2B61BEB16312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 320,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
