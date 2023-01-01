2012 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 3 , 0 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10612332

10612332 Stock #: C59010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 323,014 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Digital clock Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Safety Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.