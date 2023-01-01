Menu
2012 Ford F-250

323,014 KM

Details

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2012 Ford F-250

2012 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD SuperCab

2012 Ford F-250

Super Duty 4WD SuperCab

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

323,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10612332
  • Stock #: C59010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 323,014 KM

Vehicle Description

Fall Sales Event on Now $1,000 off every vehicle until November 30! 


2012 Ford F-250 4X4 8FT 6.2L Gas with 323,014km. 28 Service records on the carfax. Runs and drives very smooth, 6-Passenger and Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


Carfax copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3Gjta2rSZWoNYBcX4yv1CQUbnbFxxlms


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


Was:$15,950 Now:$14,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

