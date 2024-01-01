$11,900+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Yukon XL
4WD 4dr 1500 SLT
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 100801
- Mileage 456,959 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 GMC YUKON XL PROPANE/GAS FOR SALE!
The Yukon XL's generous interior space ensures comfort for you and your passengers, making it ideal for family road trips or daily commuting.
Powerful Performance:
Experience the reliable performance GMC is known for, with a robust engine that seamlessly transitions between propane and gasoline, providing power when you need it.
Advanced Safety Features:
Equipped with advanced safety features to ensure peace of mind on the road. From airbags to stability control, the Yukon XL prioritizes your safety.
Towing Capability:
Perfect for towing trailers, boats, or other recreational vehicles. The Yukon XL's towing capacity makes it an excellent choice for those with an adventurous spirit.
Luxurious Design:
The exterior exudes sophistication, and the well-appointed interior boasts premium materials and cutting-edge technology. Revel in the upscale design that enhances your driving experience.
Dual-Fuel Efficiency:
Enjoy the economic advantages of dual-fuel efficiency. Propane typically costs less than gasoline, providing potential savings at the pump.
Condition and Maintenance:
This meticulously maintained 2013 GMC Yukon XL has undergone regular servicing, ensuring that it is in excellent condition and ready for the road. All features and functionalities have been thoroughly inspected.
Why Choose This Yukon XL:
Whether you prioritize eco-friendly driving, need a powerful towing vehicle, or simply desire a comfortable and spacious SUV, the 2013 GMC Yukon XL Propane/Gas is the perfect choice. Versatility, power, and efficiency combine to deliver a driving experience that adapts to your lifestyle.
Contact us today at 647-298-2636 to schedule a test drive and experience the innovation of dual-fuel technology in the iconic GMC Yukon XL!
Address: 159 Rutherford Rd South Brampton ON.
Vehicle Features
