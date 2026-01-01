$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2014 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,814 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera | Backup Sensors | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control | AWD (xDrive) | 2 Sets of Tires | Original BMW Rims (Both Sets) | TPMS Sensors | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Dont miss out on this beautiful 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for only $6,995 plus HST and Licensing. Equipped with BMW’s responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine and intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, this vehicle delivers a perfect balance of performance and year-round usability. Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation system, iDrive infotainment with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, backup camera with sensors, and much more!
Includes two complete sets of tires mounted on original BMW rims, both equipped with TPMS sensors — a major bonus for convenience and seasonal driving.
Recent Maintenance: OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED | WELL MAINTAINED
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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