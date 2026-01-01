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<p>Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera | Backup Sensors | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control | AWD (xDrive) | 2 Sets of Tires | Original BMW Rims (Both Sets) | TPMS Sensors | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: <a href=tel:905-531-5370>905-531-5370</a></p><p>Dont miss out on this beautiful 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for only $6,995 plus HST and Licensing. Equipped with BMW’s responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine and intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, this vehicle delivers a perfect balance of performance and year-round usability. Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation system, iDrive infotainment with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, backup camera with sensors, and much more!</p><p>Includes two complete sets of tires mounted on original BMW rims, both equipped with TPMS sensors — a major bonus for convenience and seasonal driving.</p><p>Recent Maintenance: OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED | WELL MAINTAINED</p><p>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at <a href=tel:905-531-5370>905-531-5370</a> to book an appointment.</p>

2014 BMW X1

167,814 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
13986588

2014 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
167,814KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C58EVY11773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Backup Camera | Backup Sensors | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Dual-Zone Climate Control | AWD (xDrive) | 2 Sets of Tires | Original BMW Rims (Both Sets) | TPMS Sensors | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for only $6,995 plus HST and Licensing. Equipped with BMW’s responsive 2.0L TwinPower Turbo engine and intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system, this vehicle delivers a perfect balance of performance and year-round usability. Loaded with panoramic sunroof, navigation system, iDrive infotainment with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, backup camera with sensors, and much more!

Includes two complete sets of tires mounted on original BMW rims, both equipped with TPMS sensors — a major bonus for convenience and seasonal driving.

Recent Maintenance: OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED | WELL MAINTAINED

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2014 BMW X1