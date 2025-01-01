Menu
Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment only | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified

Year :2015
Price: 9,880$
Make: Volkswagen JETTA 
Kms: 120,320

Sport empire cars
Offering a beautiful 2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline with only 120,320kms!! For the affordable price of only 9,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful black exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!!Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability and comfort. Attractive features like, heated seats, cruise control, sunroof and much much more.

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

120,320 KM

Details Description Features

$9,880

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

12211215

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,320KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ7FM265973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2015 Volkswagen Jetta