2016 Hyundai Sonata

*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2016</div><div>Make: Hyundai </div><div>Model: sonata </div><div>Kms: 166,025</div><div>Price: 9,880$ +HST</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2016 Hyundaj sonata with only 166,025KMS!! For the low price of $9,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as, back up camera, cruise control, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>5NPE24AF7GH293953</div>

166,025 KM

2.4L GLS

12304787

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
166,025KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF7GH293953

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,025 KM

*SUNROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2016Make: Hyundai Model: sonata Kms: 166,025Price: 9,880$ +HST
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2016 Hyundaj sonata with only 166,025KMS!! For the low price of $9,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as, back up camera, cruise control, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758

