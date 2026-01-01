Menu
Account
Sign In
<html> <p>12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack | </p> <br> <br> <p>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT 302A FOR ONLY $29,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 302A, 6.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Key highlights of this Ford F-150 include: EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A, NAVIGATION, 4X4 SYSTEM, ESOF, AUTO HOLD, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST, FORDPASS CONNECT, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, POST-COLLISION BRAKING, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SELECTSHIFT AUTO. TRANS, SYNC4, AND SO MUCH MORE!</p> <br> <br> <p>Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS</p> <br> <br> <p>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</p> </html>

2021 Ford F-150

152,788 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14282945

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1781616260
  2. 1781616259
  3. 1781616255
  4. 1781616261
  5. 1781616288
  6. 1781616288
  7. 1781616287
  8. 1781616287
  9. 1781616335
  10. 1781616335
  11. 1781616335
  12. 1781616333
  13. 1781616393
  14. 1781616394
  15. 1781616406
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
152,788KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E83MKD50181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,788 KM

Vehicle Description


12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack | 






DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT 302A FOR ONLY $29,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 302A, 6.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Key highlights of this Ford F-150 include: EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A, NAVIGATION, 4X4 SYSTEM, ESOF, AUTO HOLD, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST, FORDPASS CONNECT, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, POST-COLLISION BRAKING, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SELECTSHIFT AUTO. TRANS, SYNC4, AND SO MUCH MORE!






Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS






Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 152,788 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 73,297 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 91,920 KM $30,888 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2021 Ford F-150