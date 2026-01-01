$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,788 KM
Vehicle Description
12-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Tailgate | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack |
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT 302A FOR ONLY $29,988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This 2021 Ford F-150 302A, 6.5FT Box 4x4 Is LOADED!! Key highlights of this Ford F-150 include: EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A, NAVIGATION, 4X4 SYSTEM, ESOF, AUTO HOLD, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST, FORDPASS CONNECT, LANE-KEEPING SYSTEM, POST-COLLISION BRAKING, PRE-COLLISION ASSIST W/AEB, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE BRAKE ASSIST, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SELECTSHIFT AUTO. TRANS, SYNC4, AND SO MUCH MORE!
Recent Maintenance done: OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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