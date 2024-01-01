Menu
JUST CAME IN NEEDS TO BE CLEANED IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AND WELL MAINTAINED FULLY LOADED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE and BRAND NEW TIRES WILL COME FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! ACCIDENT FREE! FULLY LOADED. <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. </p><p>caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

2017 Cadillac XT5

122,321 KM

Details Description Features

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

AWD 4dr Luxury

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

122,321KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNDRS3HZZ23138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,321 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST CAME IN NEEDS TO BE CLEANED IN VERY GOOD CONDITION AND WELL MAINTAINED FULLY LOADED WITH ALL WHEEL DRIVE and BRAND NEW TIRES WILL COME FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! ACCIDENT FREE! FULLY LOADED.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Air Bags
air bag
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Passenger sensing system
Electric parking brake
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Cruise Control
STEERING WHEEL
Air filter
Cargo management system
glovebox
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Side-mounted lamps
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Suspension

Suspension

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
Automatic Stop/Start

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
speedometer
door handles
WINDSHIELD
alternator
liftgate
body-colour
MIRRORS
ENGINE
air vents
brakes
3.6L V6
headlamps
horn
Door Locks
VVT
Gauge Cluster
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
8-way power
Axle
lockable
leather-wrapped
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
deep-tinted (all windows
inside rearview auto-dimming
plus news
rear child security
smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial
sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening
talk
which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer
outside heated
power-adjustable
halogen
warning messages and vehicle information
roof-mounted
Driver Side
electronic with set and resume speed
Sensor
DI
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music
the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming sub...
capless
windshield and front door glass
automatic on/off
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
km/miles
cabin
body-colour with chrome strip
dual note tone
cabin humidity
Lighting accent
electronic positraction
twin-clutch
4-wheel independent
acoustic laminated
Fueling system
driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger)
front and rear head curtain
driver side knee
with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm
thigh extension
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
155 amps
powertrain and brake modulated
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
bright brushed aluminum
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
active control
4-wheel vented disc
light pipes along console
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
rails with sliding fence
3.20 final drive ratio
5.7 colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
power passenger lumbar control 2-way
2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
rear power with memory height
rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2017 Cadillac XT5