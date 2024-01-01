$18,388+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,511 KM
Vehicle Description
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO DOUBLE CAB FOR ONLY $18,388 PLUS HST AND LICENSING.
This Chevy is a 4 DOOR DOUBLE CAB 5.3 V8, AUTOMATIC, 4X4, Loaded with Options Including Power Windows, Power Locks, AIR Conditioning, TILT, CRUISE, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Seats, Satellite Radio, Backup Camera, Onstar, Alloy Wheels with Newer TIres, Very clean throughout
Recent Maintenance done: ALL FOUR BRAKES & ROTORS, OIL CHANGE, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
