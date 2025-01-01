Menu
LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | XLT Sport | Aluminum Wheels

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 FORD F150 XLT SPORT FOR ONLY $24,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. XLT Sport, Crew Cab, 302A Package, 2.7 Liter V6, Premium Cloth Interior, Power Seats, Centre Console, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Rear Park Assist, My Ford Touch, Sync, Premium Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Start, 4x4, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Bluetooth, Audio Voice Controls, Traction Control & So Much More!....Very Well Equipped

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2017 Ford F-150

91,200 KM

$24,788

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftew1ep1hfa14577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,200 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | XLT Sport | Aluminum Wheels

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 FORD F150 XLT SPORT FOR ONLY $24,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. XLT Sport, Crew Cab, 302A Package, 2.7 Liter V6, Premium Cloth Interior, Power Seats, Centre Console, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Rear Park Assist, My Ford Touch, Sync, Premium Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Start, 4x4, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Bluetooth, Audio Voice Controls, Traction Control & So Much More!....Very Well Equipped

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370

