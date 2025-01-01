$24,788+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
2017 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$24,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,200 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | Navigation | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | XLT Sport | Aluminum Wheels
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2017 FORD F150 XLT SPORT FOR ONLY $24,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. XLT Sport, Crew Cab, 302A Package, 2.7 Liter V6, Premium Cloth Interior, Power Seats, Centre Console, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Rear Park Assist, My Ford Touch, Sync, Premium Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Start, 4x4, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Bluetooth, Audio Voice Controls, Traction Control & So Much More!....Very Well Equipped
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
905-531-5370