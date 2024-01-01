Menu
Year: 2017
Make: mustang
Model: FAST BACK
Kms: 88,320
Price: 23,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 mustang fastback with only 88,320KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

2017 Ford Mustang

88,320 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

V6

2017 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

88,320KM
Used
VIN 1FA6P8AM9H5318497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENTS* * LOW KMS *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* 
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: mustangModel: FAST BACKKms: 88,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 mustang fastback with only 88,320KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-XXXX

905-531-5370

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Ford Mustang