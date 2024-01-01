$23,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
88,320KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8AM9H5318497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 88,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*NO ACCIDENTS* * LOW KMS *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: mustangModel: FAST BACKKms: 88,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 mustang fastback with only 88,320KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: mustangModel: FAST BACKKms: 88,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 mustang fastback with only 88,320KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 131,250 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 63,320 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 23,320 KM $41,880 + tax & lic
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2017 Ford Mustang