*CERTIFIED* *MANUAL* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* 

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2017
Make: HONDA ACCORD
Model: SPORT MANUAL
Kms: 180,320
Price: 14,770$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 Honda accord sport with 180,320KMS!! For the low price of $14,770+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

2017 Honda Accord

180,320 KM

$14,770

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Accord

Sport

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,770

+ taxes & licensing

180,320KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HGCR2E53HA808255

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 180,320 KM

*CERTIFIED* *MANUAL* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* 
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017
Make: HONDA ACCORD
Model: SPORT MANUAL
Kms: 180,320
Price: 14,770$
Sport empire cars Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 Honda accord sport with 180,320KMS!! For the low price of $14,770+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as up camera , heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-XXXX

905-531-5370

$14,770

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2017 Honda Accord