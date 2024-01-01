$19,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Civic
Sport Touring
2017 Honda Civic
Sport Touring
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,320KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SHHFK7H95HU304808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
*SPORT TOURING* *FULLY LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: HondaModel: CIVIC SPORT hatchback Kms: 112,320Price: 19,480$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 honda civic sport with only 112,320KMS!! For the low price of $19,480$ +HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury.
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: HondaModel: CIVIC SPORT hatchback Kms: 112,320Price: 19,480$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 honda civic sport with only 112,320KMS!! For the low price of $19,480$ +HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
2022 MINI Cooper Cooper S 10,320 KM $23,880 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo 22,745 KM $29,880 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 94,000 KM SOLD
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,480
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2017 Honda Civic