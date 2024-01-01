Menu
*SPORT TOURING* *FULLY LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div> | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2017</div><div>Make: Honda</div><div>Model: CIVIC SPORT hatchback </div><div>Kms: 112,320</div><div>Price: 19,480$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 honda civic sport with only 112,320KMS!! For the low price of $19,480$ +HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. </div>

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H95HU304808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*SPORT TOURING* *FULLY LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
 | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2017Make: HondaModel: CIVIC SPORT hatchback Kms: 112,320Price: 19,480$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2017 honda civic sport with only 112,320KMS!! For the low price of $19,480$ +HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-531-5370

