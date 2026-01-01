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<p><strong>2017 TOYOTA COROLLA CE</strong></p><p><strong>HST and Licensing will be extra**</strong></p><p><strong>• On Financed Deals: </strong>We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our <strong><em>Finance Fee</em></strong> is <strong><em>$999.</em></strong></p><p>• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are <strong>sold “As-Is” </strong>and are subject to an optional <strong>Safety Inspection Fee of $799. <em>This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</em></strong></p><p><strong>OMVIC FEE </strong></p><p>Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council <strong>charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase.</strong> </p><p><strong>Licensing Fee </strong></p><p>Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. <strong>$32 </strong>to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. <strong>$59 </strong>to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.</p><p><strong>Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained</strong></p><p><strong>Safety Inspection </strong>Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an <strong><u>optional</u> fee of $799</strong>. </p><p><strong>Keys: </strong>Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.</p><p><strong>Vehicle History:</strong> CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.</p><p><strong>Fuel & Detail: </strong>Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.</p><p><strong>222 Advance Blvd. </strong><strong>Brampton </strong>Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C</p><p>WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.</p><p>PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM </p><h4><strong>FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $17,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong><br><strong>CASH PRICE: $18,900 + HST & LICENSING</strong></h4><h4>Warranty</h4><p>LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. </p><p>APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!</p>

2017 Toyota Corolla

119,410 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14421810

2017 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9

905-799-6565

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  9. 1783782199653
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,410KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE9HC956791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,410 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

HST and Licensing will be extra**

• On Financed Deals: We must call this a “Finance Fee”. It will be a separate line item on the documentation. This fee has already been included in any payment quote advertised by Noble Auto Hut. Our Finance Fee is $999.

• Vehicles sold at Noble Auto Hut are sold “As-Is” and are subject to an optional Safety Inspection Fee of $799. This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

OMVIC FEE 

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council charges each person in Ontario $22 when they make a vehicle purchase. 

Licensing Fee 

Noble Auto Hut will facilitate the registration of your new vehicle with Service Ontario. We simply ask to be reimbursed for the cost of registration. This is a common practice when purchasing a vehicle. $32 to attach your existing license plates to your new vehicle. $59 to purchase and register new license plates to your new vehicle. Heavy-duty and Commercial Vehicles have varying costs of registration depending on weight and usage.

Noble Auto Hut Inclusions Explained

Safety Inspection Noble Auto Hut will perform an Ontario Safety Standards Inspection on each vehicle at time of sale. Any repairs required to meet Ontario Safety Standards will be done. Noble Auto Hut will provide this service for an optional fee of $799. 

Keys: Noble Auto Hut guarantees at least 1 operational key with each vehicle. In the case that a client would like additional keys, they will be made available at our industry wholesale pricing.

Vehicle History: CarFax Vehicle History Reports are readily available when requested. We are happy to provide clients with everything required for them to make an informed decision.

Fuel & Detail: Each vehicle will be delivered to its new owner with at least half a tank of fuel and will be fully detailed prior to the client taking delivery.

222 Advance Blvd. Brampton Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 6.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $17,900 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $18,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

15 Hale Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 3J9
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$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2017 Toyota Corolla