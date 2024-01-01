Menu
Account
Sign In
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Android Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370<br><div> Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for only $12,995, plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8 inch Nav touch screen, Premium sound system, and back up camera, climate controls, driver and passenger heated seats Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</div>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1709766162
  2. 1709766162
  3. 1709766162
  4. 1709766162
  5. 1709766162
  6. 1709766162
  7. 1709766162
  8. 1709766162
  9. 1709766162
  10. 1709766162
  11. 1709766162
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,000KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SMXJ7118369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Android Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Chevrolet Cruze for only $12,995, plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8 inch Nav touch screen, Premium sound system, and back up camera, climate controls, driver and passenger heated seats

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 67,320 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima EX Premium for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Kia Optima EX Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 RAM 1500 ST 177,320 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze