***ONLY 53,320 kms*** *RED INTERIOR* *AWD* *GT*.*LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA**<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2018</div><div>Make: Dodge Challenger </div><div>Model: GT AWD</div><div>Kms: 53,320</div><div>Price: 25,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 50,320 KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div>Please call to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY</div>

2018 Dodge Challenger

53,320 KM

Details Description Features

12039916

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
53,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZGGXJH244250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,320 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONLY 53,320 kms*** *RED INTERIOR* *AWD* *GT*.*LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA**
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2018Make: Dodge Challenger Model: GT AWDKms: 53,320Price: 25,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2018 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 50,320 KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
Please call to book an appointment for a test drive- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

