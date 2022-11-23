Menu
2018 Ford Edge

94,472 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam, Remote Start!

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD, Heated Seats, Back Up Cam, Remote Start!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

94,472KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9337597
  • Stock #: P06A4015
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB65911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A4015
  • Mileage 94,472 KM

Vehicle Description

$99 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Sync CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Ecoboost - All Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/Xm - Rear Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Reverse Sensing System - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Rear Parking Sensors - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Door Map Pockets
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

