2018 Ford Edge

$26,495 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 4 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337597

9337597 Stock #: P06A4015

P06A4015 VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB65911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4015

Mileage 94,472 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior remote start Door Map Pockets Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.