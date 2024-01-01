Menu
**5.7L HEMI** *SCAT PACK UPGRADE* *RT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2019</div><div>Make: Dodge challenger </div><div>Model: R/T scat pack upgrade </div><div>Kms: 74,312</div><div>Price: 31,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T with only 74,312 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div>

2019 Dodge Challenger

74,312 KM

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger

R/T

11998312

2019 Dodge Challenger

R/T

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,312KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDZBT2KH627105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 74,312 KM

Vehicle Description

**5.7L HEMI** *SCAT PACK UPGRADE* *RT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2019Make: Dodge challenger Model: R/T scat pack upgrade Kms: 74,312Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded sport coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T with only 74,312 KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-606-XXXX

416-606-7758

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2019 Dodge Challenger