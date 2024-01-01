Menu
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport 4x4 Supercrew 3.5L V6 Panoramic roof, Red Leather interior<div><br></div><div>Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power Foot Steps | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370</div><div><br></div><div>Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2019 Ford F150 Lariat Sport 3.5L V6 4x4, for only $35,995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Beautiful Red Accent Leather Interior Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Cooling and heated seats</div><div><br></div><div>PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED</div><div><br></div><div>Priced to Sell</div><div><br></div><div>Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</div>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E41KFA88045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

