Menu
Account
Sign In
*STANDARD RANGE PLUS* *RWD* **LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2019</div><div>Make: Tesla </div><div>Model: MODEL model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS</div><div>Kms: 88,737</div><div>Price: 18,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded electric sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Tesla model 3 standard range plus RWD with only 88,737KMS!! For the low price of $18,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed, safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div>5YJ3E1EA3KF395916</div>

2019 Tesla Model 3

88,737 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12278400

2019 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1741928786
  2. 1741928786
  3. 1741928786
  4. 1741928786
  5. 1741928786
  6. 1741928786
  7. 1741928786
  8. 1741928786
  9. 1741928786
  10. 1741928786
  11. 1741928786
  12. 1741928786
  13. 1741928786
  14. 1741928786
  15. 1741928786
  16. 1741928786
  17. 1741928786
  18. 1741928786
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,737KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3KF395916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,737 KM

Vehicle Description

*STANDARD RANGE PLUS* *RWD* **LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2019Make: Tesla Model: MODEL model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUSKms: 88,737Price: 18,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded electric sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2019 Tesla model 3 standard range plus RWD with only 88,737KMS!! For the low price of $18,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed, safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 
5YJ3E1EA3KF395916

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2020 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 132,120 KM $28,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 88,737 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 67,751 KM SOLD

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3