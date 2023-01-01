Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

82,233 KM

Details Description Features

$41,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus, AutoPilot, 402Km Range (est.)

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$41,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978485
  • Stock #: P06A5656
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA2KF422927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,233 KM

Vehicle Description

$160 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

** Finance Available for In Home Charging Station**

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Seven Cameras - Side View Camera - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Wi-Fi and Mobile Network Connectivity Capability - Internet Streaming Radio Capability - Bluetooth - AutoPilot - Premium Connectivity - Regenerative Braking - Steering Mode (Comfort, Standard, Sport) - Stopping Mode (Creep, Roll, Hold) - Acceleration (Chill, Standard) - AutoSteer (Beta)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Electric - Rear Wheel Drive - All Premium Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - 15 Inch Central Touchscreen - Wood Trim - Keyless Go - Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic LED Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Forward Radar - 12 Ultrasonic Sensors - Rain Sensing Wipers - Lane Departure Warning with Assist - Blind Spot Warning - Automatic Emergency Braking - Obstacle Aware Acceleration Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Convenience

Console
Cup Holder

Safety

Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

