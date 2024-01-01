Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD

Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD in the beautiful White over White colour combo! Excellent condition in and out, and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Features: LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, APPROX 496KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $27,499 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

2019 Tesla Model 3

132,962 KM

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

132,962KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

