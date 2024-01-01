$27,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE - DUAL MOTOR! LEATHER! NAV! CAMERA!
2019 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE - DUAL MOTOR! LEATHER! NAV! CAMERA!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
132,962KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,962 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- AWD
Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD in the beautiful White over White colour combo! Excellent condition in and out, and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Features: LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, APPROX 496KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $27,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- AWD
Here comes a very desirable Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD in the beautiful White over White colour combo! Excellent condition in and out, and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Features: LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT CAMERA, APPROX 496KM RANGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD COLLSION WARNING, WIRELESS CHARGERS, DUAL POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, AM/FM/USB, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, AND MORE!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $27,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START! CAR PLAY! 61,642 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i TOURING W/EYESIGHT - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 63,577 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX ELITE PKG - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! DVD! 7 PASS! 143,856 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Tesla Model 3