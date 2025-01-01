$29,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #B, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 5.3L V8
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4, for only $29995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8 inch Nav touch screen, cloth interior and back up camera. climate control and heated seats
PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Priced to Sell
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
905-531-5370