2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 5.3L V8 

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don't miss out on this beautiful and rare  2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4, for only $29995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8 inch Nav touch screen, cloth interior  and back up camera.  climate control and  heated seats

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Priced to Sell 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

122,000 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #B, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1gcuybef3lz312087

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 5.3L V8 

 

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | 8 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Don't miss out on this beautiful and rare  2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4, for only $29995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with 8 inch Nav touch screen, cloth interior  and back up camera.  climate control and  heated seats

 

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

 

Priced to Sell 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

905-531-5370

