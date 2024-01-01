$31,880+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
2020 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,880
+ taxes & licensing
37,320KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH9L5148930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*CONVERTIBLE* *ECOBOOST* *LOW LOW KMS * BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous convertible coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mustang ecoboost convertible with only 37,108KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous convertible coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mustang ecoboost convertible with only 37,108KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Sport Empire Car Sales
905-531-5370
2020 Ford Mustang