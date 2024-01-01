Menu
Account
Sign In
*CONVERTIBLE* *ECOBOOST* *LOW LOW KMS * BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2020</div><div>Make: mustang</div><div>Model: ecoboost </div><div>Kms: 37,320</div><div>Price: 31,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous convertible coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mustang ecoboost convertible with only 37,108KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort</div>

2020 Ford Mustang

37,320 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1712939022
  2. 1712939022
  3. 1712939022
  4. 1712939022
  5. 1712939022
  6. 1712939022
  7. 1712939022
  8. 1712939022
  9. 1712939022
  10. 1712939022
  11. 1712939022
  12. 1712939022
  13. 1712939022
  14. 1712939022
  15. 1712939022
  16. 1712939022
  17. 1712939022
  18. 1712939022
  19. 1712939022
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,320KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH9L5148930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*CONVERTIBLE* *ECOBOOST* *LOW LOW KMS * BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* *FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: mustangModel: ecoboost Kms: 37,320Price: 31,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous convertible coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mustang ecoboost convertible with only 37,108KMS!! For the low price of $31,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport 180,320 KM $14,770 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang V6 for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 Ford Mustang V6 88,320 KM $23,880 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 131,250 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang