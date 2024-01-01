Menu
Account
Sign In
*HEADS UP DISPLAY* *LOW LOW KMS* *LOADED* * BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2020</div><div>Make: Mazda 3 GT</div><div>Model: GT</div><div>Kms: 81,320</div><div>Price: 18,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mazda 3 hatchback GT with only 81,320 KMS!! For the low price of $18,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as heads up display, back up camera, leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, com</div>

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

81,320 KM

Details Description Features

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1720762269
  2. 1720762269
  3. 1720762269
  4. 1720762269
  5. 1720762269
  6. 1720762269
  7. 1720762269
  8. 1720762269
  9. 1720762269
  10. 1720762269
  11. 1720762269
  12. 1720762269
  13. 1720762269
  14. 1720762269
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPAMM8L1174310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*HEADS UP DISPLAY* *LOW LOW KMS* *LOADED* * BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2020Make: Mazda 3 GTModel: GTKms: 81,320Price: 18,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 mazda 3 hatchback GT with only 81,320 KMS!! For the low price of $18,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as heads up display, back up camera, leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler RUBICON 68,320 KM $39,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 87,320 KM $19,880 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Dodge Durango R/T 22,320 KM $48,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2020 Mazda MAZDA3