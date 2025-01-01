Menu
Account
Sign In
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2021</div><div>Make: Dodge challenger </div><div>Model: GT AWD</div><div>Kms: 65,320</div><div>Price: 32,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 65,320KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>2C3CDZKG2MH564786</div>

2021 Dodge Challenger

65,320 KM

Details Description Features

$32,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12380625

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1744009963
  2. 1744009963
  3. 1744009963
  4. 1744009963
  5. 1744009963
  6. 1744009963
  7. 1744009963
  8. 1744009963
  9. 1744009963
  10. 1744009963
  11. 1744009963
  12. 1744009963
  13. 1744009963
  14. 1744009963
  15. 1744009963
  16. 1744009963
  17. 1744009963
  18. 1744009963
  19. 1744009963
  20. 1744009963
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,320KM
VIN 2C3CDZKG2MH564786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: Dodge challenger Model: GT AWDKms: 65,320Price: 32,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD with only 65,320KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, blind spot assist, keyless entry, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 

2C3CDZKG2MH564786

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 122,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 261,320 KM $2,480 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Brampton, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 GS 12,380 KM $27,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Challenger