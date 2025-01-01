$32,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT
2021 Dodge Challenger
GT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,320KM
VIN 2C3CDZKG2MH564786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales
416-606-7758
2021 Dodge Challenger