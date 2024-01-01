Menu
We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

53,400 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S 4x4

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN7MW633838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Jeep Wrangler