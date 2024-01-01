Menu
Account
Sign In
*LOW LOW KMS* *LOADED* * BRAND NEW TIRES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2021</div><div>Make: Mazda 3 hatchback </div><div>Model: GT</div><div>Kms: 60,320</div><div>Price: 22,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 mazda 3 hatchback GT with only 60,320 KMS!! For the low price of $ 22,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new tires all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, red leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort.</div>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

60,320 KM

Details Description Features

$22,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1710881485
  2. 1710881277
  3. 1710881279
  4. 1710881278
  5. 1710881485
  6. 1710881452
  7. 1710881452
  8. 1710881452
  9. 1710881485
  10. 1710881452
  11. 1710881451
  12. 1710881451
  13. 1710881277
  14. 1710881451
  15. 1710881451
  16. 1710881278
  17. 1710881451
  18. 1710881451
  19. 1710881451
  20. 1710881451
  21. 1710881451
  22. 1710881451
  23. 1710881451
  24. 1710881451
  25. 1710881451
  26. 1710881452
  27. 1710881451
  28. 1710881451
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,320KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAML4M1321988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW LOW KMS* *LOADED* * BRAND NEW TIRES* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2021Make: Mazda 3 hatchback Model: GTKms: 60,320Price: 22,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded hatchback. Up for sale is the eye catching 2021 mazda 3 hatchback GT with only 60,320 KMS!! For the low price of $ 22,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new tires all around, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, red leather seats, push button start, active SENSE and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 63,980 KM $23,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sport 68,806 KM $21,480 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 86,100 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3