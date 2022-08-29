Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

67,900 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

67,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9327112
  • Stock #: 22211
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH9MS534175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,900 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

