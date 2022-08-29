2021 Toyota Highlander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $47,900 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 9 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9327112

9327112 Stock #: 22211

22211 VIN: 5TDGZRBH9MS534175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,900 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

