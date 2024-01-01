$30,989+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
519-653-7030
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,989
+ taxes & licensing
178,857KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDZRFH0JS912005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2402701
- Mileage 178,857 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Cambridge Toyota
2400 Eagle St North, Cambridge, ON N3H 4R7
