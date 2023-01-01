Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

27,011 KM

$68,910

+ tax & licensing
$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited PLATNUIM AWD ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER

2021 Toyota Highlander

Hybrid Limited PLATNUIM AWD ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

27,011KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447034
  • Stock #: O31849
  • VIN: 5TDEBRCHSMSO31849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O31849
  • Mileage 27,011 KM

Vehicle Description

CLOSE TO BRAND NEW CONDITION COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY! PURCHASED FROM FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP ON TRADE IN! WE DEAL DIRECTLY WITH THE BANKS TO GET YOU PRIME RATES AND AND LOW PAYMENTS WITHOPEN TERM LONS!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Clock
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive
603.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/55R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
11 Speakers
JBL Clari-Fi Audio System
GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
8 Touch Screen
Siri Eyes-Free
Embedded Navigation
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
DRIVER EASY SPEAK
Radio: Premium Audio w/Remote -inc: SiriusXM satellite radio
embedded traffic and weather and map updates
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
000 lbs
Blind Spot Monitor BSM Blind Spot
Lane Tracing Assist LTA
ICS Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision System PCS
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
721 kgs 6
Safety Connect 1 year trial
Service Connect 10 year trial
Remote Connect 1 year trial
Destination Assist 1 year trial

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

