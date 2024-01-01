Menu
PANO ROOF* *AWD* *LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

Year: 2022
Make: Chrysler 300s
Model: 300s AWD
Kms: 55,320
Price: 23,880$

Sport empire cars 
Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Chrysler 300s AWD with only 55,320 KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, performance suspension, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won't last long book an appointment for test drive today.

2022 Chrysler 300

55,320 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler 300

300S

12034477

2022 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,320KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG6NH265302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,320 KM

Vehicle Description

PANO ROOF* *AWD* *LEATHER SEATS* *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Chrysler 300sModel: 300s AWDKms: 55,320Price: 23,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded sport sedan. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Chrysler 300s AWD with only 55,320 KMS!! For the low price of $23,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, performance suspension, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-XXXX

416-606-7758

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

2022 Chrysler 300