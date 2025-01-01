Menu
Year: 2022

Make: HONDA

Model:  PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION

Kms: 110,555

Price: 32,880$

 

Sport empire cars 

Don't miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION AWD with only 110,555 KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort

Details

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5FNYF6H01NB500265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,555 KM

Vehicle Description

*TOURING BLACK EDITION* *7 SEATER* PANORAMIC ROOF*   FULLY LOADED BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA

 

| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car

 

Year: 2022

Make: HONDA

Model:  PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION

Kms: 110,555

Price: 32,880$

 

Sport empire cars 

Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION AWD with only 110,555 KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758

