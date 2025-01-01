$32,880+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
2022 Honda Pilot
Black Edition
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
$32,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,555 KM
Vehicle Description
*TOURING BLACK EDITION* *7 SEATER* PANORAMIC ROOF* FULLY LOADED BRAND NEW BRAKES* CERTIFIED* * BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022
Make: HONDA
Model: PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION
Kms: 110,555
Price: 32,880$
Sport empire cars
Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 HONDA PILOT TOURING BLACK EDITION AWD with only 110,555 KMS!! For the low price of $32,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape brand new brakes, just installed. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as panoramic roof, back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability and comfort
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
Lot1
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-606-7758