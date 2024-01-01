Menu
*HYBRID* *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*<br><div> Safety Certified included in Price | By Appointment Only: 416-606-7758 Year :2022 Price: $23,880 Make: Hyundai Elantra hybrid Model: preferred Kms: 63,980 Sport empire cars Offering a beautiful 2022 Hyundai Elantra hybrid with only 63,980kms!! For the affordable price of only $23,880+HST and licensing. Beautiful gray exterior with a black interior. Vehicle COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED!! Vehicle comes professionally detailed and safety certified ready to go. Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Attractive features like, heated seats sunroof and much much more. Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

63,980 KM

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

63,980KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHLM4AJ7NU017759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2022 Hyundai Elantra