$23,880+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
63,980KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHLM4AJ7NU017759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,980 KM
Vehicle Description
*HYBRID* *GAS SAVER* CERTIFIED* *AUTOMATIC* *BLIND SPOT ALERT*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Call Dealer
905-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
2022 Hyundai Elantra