Menu
Account
Sign In
*4WD* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *TRAILHAWK*<div>* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*</div><div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: JEEP</div><div>Model: Cherokee Trail hawk </div><div>Kms: 47,559</div><div>Price: 25,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded JEEP Cherokee TRAILHAWK. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK LOADED with only 47,559KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.</div>

2022 Jeep Cherokee

47,559 KM

Details Description Features

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
12164667

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1738865921
  2. 1738865921
  3. 1738865921
  4. 1738865921
  5. 1738865921
  6. 1738865921
  7. 1738865921
  8. 1738865921
  9. 1738865921
  10. 1738865921
  11. 1738865921
  12. 1738865921
  13. 1738865921
  14. 1738865921
  15. 1738865921
  16. 1738865921
  17. 1738865921
  18. 1738865921
  19. 1738865921
  20. 1738865921
  21. 1738865921
  22. 1738865921
  23. 1738865921
  24. 1738865921
  25. 1738865921
  26. 1738865921
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,559KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX6ND516327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,559 KM

Vehicle Description

*4WD* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *TRAILHAWK** *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: JEEPModel: Cherokee Trail hawk Kms: 47,559Price: 25,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous loaded JEEP Cherokee TRAILHAWK. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK LOADED with only 47,559KMS!! For the low price of $25,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, leather seats, push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 137,000 KM $32,488 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Dodge Challenger GT 61,320 KM $32,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 91,320 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee