$39,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
905-450-0009
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8NG284937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From #9 Auto Sales
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 167,600 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4x4 6 Passnger 94,500 KM $49,900 + tax & lic
2025 Chrysler Pacifica Select FWD 33,200 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Email #9 Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales
690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-450-XXXX(click to show)
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing>
#9 Auto Sales
905-450-0009
2022 RAM 1500 Classic