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2022 RAM 1500 Classic

57,900 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
14528544.826160355?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=12600

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1

905-450-0009

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT8NG284937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E1
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905-450-XXXX

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905-450-0009

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$39,900

+ taxes & licensing>

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2022 RAM 1500 Classic