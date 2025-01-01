Menu
Account
Sign In
*PERFORMANCE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*<div><br></div><div>| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car</div><div><br></div><div>Year: 2022</div><div>Make: Tesla </div><div>Model: MODEL Y PERFORMANCE dual motor </div><div>Kms: 77,814</div><div>Price: 35,880$</div><div><br></div><div>Sport empire cars </div><div>Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model Y PERFORMANCE with only 77,814 KMS!! For the low price of $35,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. </div><div><br></div><div>Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>7SAYGDEF1NF382327</div>

2022 Tesla Model Y

77,814 KM

Details Description Features

$35,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Watch This Vehicle
12415629

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

  1. 1744777536
  2. 1744777536
  3. 1744777536
  4. 1744777536
  5. 1744777536
  6. 1744777536
  7. 1744777536
  8. 1744777536
  9. 1744777536
  10. 1744777536
  11. 1744777536
  12. 1744777536
  13. 1744777536
  14. 1744777536
  15. 1744777536
  16. 1744777536
  17. 1744777536
  18. 1744777536
  19. 1744777536
  20. 1744777536
  21. 1744777536
  22. 1744777536
  23. 1744777536
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,814KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 7SAYGDEF1NF382327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,814 KM

Vehicle Description

*PERFORMANCE* *WHITE INTERIOR* *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *LEATHER SEATS* * *LOADED* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA*
| Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title Car
Year: 2022Make: Tesla Model: MODEL Y PERFORMANCE dual motor Kms: 77,814Price: 35,880$
Sport empire cars Don’t miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous fully loaded electric SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2022 Tesla model Y PERFORMANCE with only 77,814 KMS!! For the low price of $35,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera white leather seats, full panoramic roof and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Won’t last long book an appointment for test drive today. 
Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer. 


7SAYGDEF1NF382327

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner 32,476 KM $49,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Challenger GT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger GT 65,320 KM $32,880 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE LUXURY 48,320 KM SOLD

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,880

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

416-606-7758

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y