$41,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Dodge Challenger
GT
2023 Dodge Challenger
GT
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,880
+ taxes & licensing
20,320KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDZKG4PH504268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 20,320 KM
Vehicle Description
***ONLY 20,320 kms*** *ALL WHEEL DRIVE* *GT* *BLINDSPOT ASSIST* *LOADED* CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* * *BRAND NEW BRAKES*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
