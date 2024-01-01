Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INLUDED!!

Last of the true hand built AMG cars. A future classic. JUst loaded with power everthing, sunroof and more. 18 AMG monoblock wheels. Great car that has been very well maintained over the years. Recent tune up, tires, brakes and so much more. Ready to go anywhere. These engines have been well know to last a lifetime. SOLID SOLID car

WE WILL FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.4L

1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.4L

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBJF74HXXA852306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INLUDED!!

Last of the true hand built AMG cars. A future classic. JUst loaded with power everthing, sunroof and more. 18" AMG monoblock wheels. Great car that has been very well maintained over the years. Recent tune up, tires, brakes and so much more. Ready to go anywhere. These engines have been well know to last a lifetime. SOLID SOLID car

WE WILL FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

1999 Mercedes-Benz E-Class