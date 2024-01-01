Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean Escape, SE model. 1 OWNER, runs great. Super clean car with a great service history as well. Has been looked after with recent tires, brakes , tune up and more. Great suv, priced to sell</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Ford Escape

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1714250457
  2. 1714250460
  3. 1714250466
  4. 1714250470
  5. 1714250476
  6. 1714250482
  7. 1714250487
  8. 1714250493
  9. 1714250499
  10. 1714250504
  11. 1714250510
  12. 1714250516
  13. 1714250521
  14. 1714250528
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX2DUB48536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Escape, SE model. 1 OWNER, runs great. Super clean car with a great service history as well. Has been looked after with recent tires, brakes , tune up and more. Great suv, priced to sell

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA 185,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 140,000 KM $9,799 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 135,000 KM $7,599 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape