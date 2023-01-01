Menu
2010 Audi A4

213,684 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hawes Motors

519-304-5277

2010 Audi A4

2010 Audi A4

2.0 Quattro

2010 Audi A4

2.0 Quattro

Location

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

519-304-5277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,684KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9547027
  • Stock #: A045417
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL7AN045417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A045417
  • Mileage 213,684 KM

Vehicle Description

We have financing options for everyone!  100% APPROVED*  - HAWES MOTORS IS HERE FOR YOU!  Let our in house finance specialist help you get the vehicle that YOU want.  We accept all credit situations and accept all income sources (ODSP, CTB, Self Employed, Cash Income - no problem!)  All of our vehicles come certified at the highest standards by a highly qualified A licensed mechanic.  Professionally detailed and reconditioned with quality parts. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles!  All vehicles are CarFax Canada verified and come with a detailed vehicle history report.  Come by or call us for more details 519-304-KARS (5277). PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING.  Come see what makes us different!

*Down payment may be required

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hawes Motors

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

