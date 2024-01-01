$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Camry
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF3EK3AU001779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota Camry 2010 with 167000km
*Fully certified
*3 Years warranty for Engine, transmission and powertrain
Verified car history
Price $9995+HST+plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Auto Step
