<p>Toyota Camry 2010 with 167000km</p><p> </p><p>*Fully certified </p><p> </p><p>*3 Years warranty for Engine, transmission and powertrain</p><p> </p><p>Verified car history </p><p> </p><p>Price $9995+HST+plates</p>

2010 Toyota Camry

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

Location

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
VIN 4T1BF3EK3AU001779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toyota Camry 2010 with 167000km

 

*Fully certified 

 

*3 Years warranty for Engine, transmission and powertrain

 

Verified car history 

 

Price $9995+HST+plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2010 Toyota Camry