$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 GMC Acadia
SLE2
2011 GMC Acadia
SLE2
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKRPED6BJ221347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 185,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
8 PASSENGER !!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.. Super clean SUV, power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. In great shape, has always been looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 180,000 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE 45,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL w/Sport Pkg 195,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Email Right Choice Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 GMC Acadia