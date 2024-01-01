Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>8 PASSENGER !!!!  1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.. Super clean SUV, power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. In great shape, has always been looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 GMC Acadia

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Acadia

SLE2

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1712762035
  2. 1712762044
  3. 1712762047
  4. 1712762049
  5. 1712762054
  6. 1712762059
  7. 1712762064
  8. 1712762069
  9. 1712762074
  10. 1712762079
  11. 1712762084
  12. 1712762089
  13. 1712762094
  14. 1712762099
  15. 1712762104
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKRPED6BJ221347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

8 PASSENGER !!!!  1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.. Super clean SUV, power sunroof, heated seats and so much more. In great shape, has always been looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 180,000 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta 4dr Sdn SE 45,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL w/Sport Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2008 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Auto GL w/Sport Pkg 195,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Acadia