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2011 Mazda MAZDA3

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

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2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1VF3B1405690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Then check out this stunning blue 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek, four-door sedan boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. This MAZDA3 is ready for the road with 140,000 km on the odometer.

This MAZDA3 GS is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Imagine cruising down the highway with the ease of an automatic transmission, knowing you're in a car celebrated for its dependability. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling, even in challenging weather conditions, ensuring you arrive at your destination safely and securely. Plus, the classic sedan body style offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for individuals and families alike.

Here are some of the key features that make this MAZDA3 GS stand out:

  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Stylish Design: The sleek blue exterior and black interior create a timeless and appealing look.
  • Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the MAZDA3 is a car you can count on.
  • Practical Sedan: Plenty of space for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Mazda MAZDA3