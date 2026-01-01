$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Then check out this stunning blue 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, now available at Five Star Auto! This sleek, four-door sedan boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for both your daily commute and weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and enjoyable driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. This MAZDA3 is ready for the road with 140,000 km on the odometer.
This MAZDA3 GS is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Imagine cruising down the highway with the ease of an automatic transmission, knowing you're in a car celebrated for its dependability. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling, even in challenging weather conditions, ensuring you arrive at your destination safely and securely. Plus, the classic sedan body style offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it a practical choice for individuals and families alike.
Here are some of the key features that make this MAZDA3 GS stand out:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Stylish Design: The sleek blue exterior and black interior create a timeless and appealing look.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its dependability, the MAZDA3 is a car you can count on.
- Practical Sedan: Plenty of space for passengers and cargo.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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